Antivirus & Antispyware
- ClamWin Portable - Antivirus on the go
- Emsisoft Emergency Kit Portable (Freeware) - virus and malware scanner and remover
- HijackThis Portable - Browser hijack scanner
- Kaspersky TDSSKiller Portable (Freeware) - Rootkit remover
- McAfee Stinger Portable (Freeware) - Common antivirus and 'fake alert' remover
- Spybot - Search & Destroy Portable (Freeware) - Spyware detection and removal
Encryption and Signing
- GPG Plugin Portable - GnuPG encrypt and sign utility
- VeraCrypt Portable - free disk encryption
Firewall
- PeerBlock - firewall based on IP blacklists and whitelist
Password Managers and Generators
- KeePass Classic Password Safe Portable - Secure, easy-to-use password manager
- KeePass Professional Password Safe Portable - Secure, easy-to-use password manager
- KeePassXC Portable - Full-featured password manager
- Password Gorilla Portable - Secure password manager
- Password Safe Portable - Secure password manager
- PWGen Portable - Secure password generator
Secure File Deletion
- Eraser Portable - securely delete files and data
- EraserDrop Portable - easily secure-erase files and data