Over 400 Real Portable Apps
Up to 9 channels, 20 locale packs, 40 sub-apps
Over 880 Million Downloads
Free, Legal, Safe, and Fully Portable
No Shovelware. No Bundleware.
The PortableApps.com Platform
installs and automatically updates
your apps and let's you view by
category, title, new, or recent updates
The Latest: All Releases & News... | Just New Apps...
Accessibility (View by Category)
- Balabolka Portable (Freeware) - read text aloud or save to audio file
- Dicom Portable - word completion utility
- DSpeech Portable (Freeware) - read text aloud or save to audio file
- Firefox Accessibility Extension - Make Firefox more accessible
- On-Screen Keyboard Portable - Easily access an on-screen keyboard
- Virtual Magnifying Glass Portable - A full-featured screen magnifier
Development (View by Category)
- AkelPad Portable - lightweight plaintext editor
- Cppcheck Portable - C/C++ analysis tool
- Database Browser Portable (Freeware) - Database management utility
- DB Browser for SQLite Portable - Simple SQLite database management tool
- Frhed Portable - free hex editor
- Geany Portable - Text editor and basic IDE
- gVim Portable - advanced, feature-rich text editor
- HM NIS Edit Portable - NSIS development environment
- IniTranslator Portable - INI translation tool
- Notepad++ Portable - A full-featured text editor with syntax highlighting
- Notepad2 Portable - Simple, lightweight text editor
- Notepad2-mod Portable - Lightweight text editor
- NSIS Portable - Windows installer and launcher creation
- Nvu Portable & KompoZer Portable - The easy-to-use Nvu web editor
- PortableApps.com Installer - the easy way to package portable apps
- PortableApps.com Launcher - make apps portable without writing code
- Sqliteman Portable - SQLite databases made easy
- SWI-Prolog Portable - Prolog programming environment
- Q-Eye Portable (Freeware) - lightweight QlikView data file viewer
- XAMPP - Apache, mySQL, PHP, phpMyAdmin, etc in one package
Education (View by Category)
- Artha Portable - offline thesaurus
- BPBible Portable - bible study tool
- Celestia Portable - portable space simulator
- FreeMat Portable - scientific prototyping and technical computing
- GoldenDict Portable - dictionary and encyclopedia lookups
- Gramps Portable - genealogical research software
- Marble Portable - virtual globe and atlas
- Mnemosyne Portable - flashcard memorization tool
- Solfege Portable - ear training program
- Stellarium Portable - portable planetarium
- TIPP10 Portable - touch typing tutor
- TypeFaster Portable - touch typing tutor
Games (View by Category)
- 2048 Portable - number tile puzzle game
- 4st Attack Portable - 4-in-a-row puzzle game
- ADR Portable - launcher for A Dark Room minimalist text adventure
- Armagetron Advanced Portable - 3d lightcycle game
- AssaultCube Portable - fast-paced, online, first-person shooter
- Atomic Tanks Portable - overly-powerful tanks blow each other up
- Battle for Wesnoth Portable - turn-based fantasy strategy game
- Beret Portable - 2D puzzle-platformer game
- Big Solitaires 3D Portable - collection of 40 solitaire games
- Brutal Chess Portable - 3d chess
- BYOND Portable (Freeware) - online multiplayer game creator
- Canabalt Portable (Freeware) - outrun the demolition of your city with just one button
- Chromium B.S.U. Portable - fast-paced, vertical scrolling space shooter
- Cube Portable - old-school first person shooter
- DOSBox Portable - classic DOS games to go
- Freeciv Portable - empire-building strategy game
- Get Sudoku Portable - interactive sudoku solver
- Golly Portable - Game of Life simulator
- Hedgewars Portable - turn-based strategy, artillery and comedy game
- Hex-a-Hop Portable - hexagonal puzzle game
- IceBreaker Portable - wall-building-style arcade game
- I Have No Tomatoes Portable - run and explode maze game
- Jooleem Portable - simple and addictive puzzle game with great music and visuals
- Kobo Deluxe Portable - 3rd person scrolling 2D space shooter
- LBreakout2 Portable - breakout-style arcade game similar to Arkanoid
- LMarbles Portable - pattern-matching puzzle game
- Lucas Chess Portable - chess trainer and player
- Mana Plus Portable - a free, 2D, retro-style MMORPG
- ManiaDrive Portable - acrobatic arcade race game
- Mines-Perfect Portable - a classic hunt-for-mines game with advanced features
- Monster 2 Portable - retro-style role-playing game
- NetHack Portable - single player dungeon exploration
- netPanzer Portable - multiplayer tactical warfare
- Neverball Portable - 3d rolling ball obstacle course
- OpenTTD Portable - urban planning simulation
- Pathological Portable - color-matching puzzle game
- Pingus Portable - puzzle platforming game
- PokerTH Portable - classic Texas Hold Em style poker at its best
- Project Invincible Portable - 3D chess with configurable AI
- Pushover Portable - falling domino puzzle game
- Puzzle Collection Portable - dozens of single player puzzles
- Quick Blackjack Portable (Freeware) - play blackjack against the computer
- Quick Bridge Portable (Freeware) - play bridge against the computer
- Quick Cribbage Portable (Freeware) - play cribbage against the computer
- Quick Poker Portable (Freeware) - play poker against the computer
- Quick Solitaire Portable (Freeware) - seven classic solitaire games
- Rocks'n'Diamonds Portable - fast-paced gem collection game
- Sauerbraten (Cube 2) Portable - first person shooter
- Scorched 3D Portable - turn-based over-powered artillery in 3D
- Simple Sudoku Portable (Freeware) - sudoku game, creator, and solver
- Sudoku Portable - the wildly popular and addictive puzzle game
- SuperTux Portable - jump n' run sidescroller game
- SuperTuxKart Portable - multiplayer cart racing
- T^3 Portable - 3 dimensional tetris
- The Legend of Edgar Portable - 2D platform adventure game
- The Powder Toy Portable - physics sandbox game
- Tick5 Portable - 5-in-a-row puzzle game
- Tile World Portable - engaging and fast-paced tile-based puzzles
- Twin Distress Portable - color matching puzzle game
- USB Sudoku Portable - the wildly popular and addictive puzzle game
- Warzone 2100 Portable - single or online multiplayer real-time strategy game
- WarMUX Portable - turn-based war of Unix mascots
- WAtomic Portable - molecular puzzle game
- WinBoard Chess Portable - advanced chess engine
- Wizznic Portable - brick-matching puzzle game
- X-Moto Portable - 2D motocross platform game
- Xonotic Portable - fast-paced first person shooter
- Xye Portable - collect-the-gems puzzle game
- Zaz Portable - color-matching puzzle game
Graphics & Pictures (View by Category)
- AndreaMosaic Portable (Freeware) - mosaic image creator
- AniFX Portable (Freeware) - full-featured cursor editor
- Blender Portable - 3D modelling, animation, rendering, post-production, playback
- Caesium Portable - image converter and optimizer
- Cornice Portable - image viewer with slideshow
- Dia Portable - full-featured diagramming tool
- DiffImg Portable - image comparison tool
- FastStone Capture Portable (Freeware) - screen capture and editor
- FastStone Image Viewer Portable (Freeware) - view, organize and convert images
- Fotografix Portable (Freeware) - lightweight image editor
- FotoSketcher Portable (Freeware) - make art from digital images
- Fyre Portable - 2D computational artwork
- GIMP Portable - Photo and Image Editor
- Greenfish Icon Editor Pro Portable - icon, cursor, and library editor
- Hot Spot Studio Portable (Freeware) - mix light to create art
- IcoFX Portable (Freeware) - full-featured icon editor
- IDPhotoStudio Portable (Freeware) - ID photo duplicator and printer
- Inkscape Portable - vector graphics editor
- IrfanView Portable (Freeware) - lightweight graphic viewer
- JPEGView Portable - image viewer and processor
- K-3D Portable - 3D modeling and animation
- Krita Portable - Sketching and painting
- LazPaint Portable - Photo and Image Editor
- LibreCAD Portable - 2D computer-aided design (CAD) tool
- MyPaint Portable - Digital painting and illustration
- Pencil2D Portable - 2D hand-drawn animation tool
- Pencil Project Portable - prototyping and diagramming tool
- PhotoFilmStrip Portable - photo slide show creator
- PhotoFiltre Portable (Freeware) - image editing and effects
- PicPick Portable (Freeware) - screen capture, editor, color picker, and more
- PngOptimizer Portable - image converter and optimizer
- RawTherapee Portable - advanced raw image processor
- Smart Deblur Portable - sharpen out of focus and blurry images
- XnView Portable (Freeware) - view, organize and convert photos
Internet (View by Category)
- aMSN Portable - chat and video chat on MSN/Windows Live
- DamnVid Portable - video downloader and encoder
- Ekiga Portable - softphone, video conferencing and chat
- Falkon Portable - web browser
- Feed Notifier Portable - RSS/ATOM popup feed notifications
- FeedRoller Portable (Freeware) - RSS/ATOM desktop ticker
- FileZilla Portable - the full-featured FTP client
- Free Download Manager Portable - download manager and optimizer
- Google Chrome Portable (Freeware) - fast, simple, themeable browser
- gPodder Portable - podcast receiver and manager
- HexChat Portable - customizable IRC chat client
- Instantbird Portable - customizable instant messaging on AOL, Facebook, Google, MSN and more
- Iron Portable - advanced web browser
- Isotoxin Portable - multiprotocol secure chat
- Juice Portable - podcast receiver and manager
- K-Meleon Portable - lightweight, customizable browser
- KiTTY Portable - telnet and SSH with added features
- KVIrc Portable - full-featured IRC chat client
- Links Portable - text-based browser
- LAN Messenger Portable - peer-to-peer LAN chat and file transfer
- Lynx Portable - text-based browser
- Maxthon Portable (Freeware) - fast, powerful browser
- MicroSIP Portable - lightweight SIP softphone
- Miranda IM Portable - chat with AOL, MSN and Yahoo users in a customizable interface
- Miranda NG Portable - multi-protocol instant messaging
- Mozilla Firefox, Portable Edition - the award-winning web browser that's safe and secure
- Mozilla Firefox Developer Edition, Portable - browser with built in development tools
- Mozilla Thunderbird, Portable Edition - the handy email client
- Mumble Portable - voice chat
- Nvu Portable & KompoZer Portable - the easy-to-use webpage editor
- Opera, Portable Edition (Freeware) - lightweight, customizable browser
- Opera GX, Portable Edition (Freeware) - customizable gaming browser
- Opera Mail Portable (Freeware) - lightweight email client
- PChat Portable - full-featured IRC chat client
- Pidgin Portable - chat with AOL, MSN and Yahoo users in an easy-to-use interface
- PopMan Portable - lightweight email notifier
- Private Browsing by PortableApps.com - enhanced private browsing
- PuTTY Portable - lightweight telnet and SSH client
- qBittorrent Portable - lightweight bittorrent client
- QuiteRSS Portable - Standalone RSS feed reader
- QupZilla Portable - lightweight web browser
- QuteCom Portable - softphone, text, audio and video chat
- Sage Extension (for Firefox) - A full-featured RSS extension
- SeaMonkey, Portable Edition - complete internet suite (browser, email, chat, newsgroups)
- sPortable (Freeware) - assists with using Skype portably
- Sylpheed Portable - lightweight email client
- Telegram Desktop Portable - secure instant messaging
- Transmission Portable - fast, easy, free bittorrent client
- TweetDeck Portable (Freeware) - twitter client
- µTorrent Portable (Freeware) - lightweight bittorrent client
- WackGet Portable - simple download manager
- WinSCP Portable - SFTP, FTP and SCP client
- WinWGet Portable - take and manage your downloads on the go
- wxDownload Fast Portable - multi-threaded download manager
Music & Video (View by Category)
- AIMP Portable (freeware) - Music player, library, converter and more
- Audacity Portable - A simple audio editor and recorder
- AutoDrum Portable - automatic drum accompanist
- Avidemux Portable -simple video editor
- CDex Portable - cd audio extraction and conversion
- cdrtfe Portable - CD, DVD, VCD burner
- CoolPlayer+ Portable - Lightweight, fast, easy-to-use audio player
- DVDStyler Portable - DVD menu authoring tool
- fre:ac Portable - extract, convert, and encode audio
- InfraRecorder Portable - full-featured CD and DVD burner
- LameXP Portable - audio converter
- LMMS (Linux MultiMedia Studio) Portable - music creation and production
- Media Player Classic - Black Edition (MPC-BE) Portable - Lightweight media player
- Media Player Classic - Home Cinema (MPC-HC) Portable - Lightweight media player
- MediaInfo Portable - media information utility
- Mixxx Portable - virtual DJ mixer
- Mp3splt-gtk Portable - mp3, FLAC, and ogg splitter
- MuseScore Portable - music composition and notation
- OBS Studio Portable - live streaming and recording software
- OpenShot Portable - full-featured video editor
- MusicBrainz Picard Portable - audio file tagger
- Paul Stretch Portable - extreme audio stretching
- PotPlayer Portable (freeware) - hardware enhanced media player
- Qmmp Portable - Lightweight audio player
- SMPlayer Portable - Full-featured movie player with support for most video formats
- TAudioConverter Portable - audio converter and cd extractor
- TEncoder Video Converter Portable - convert, rip, and download video
- VirtualDub Portable - video processing and capture utility
- VLC Media Player Portable - An easy to use media player that plays many formats
- WaveShop Portable - bit-perfect audio editor
- wxMP3gain Portable - MP3 audio normalizer
- XMPlay Portable (Freeware) - Full featured audio player and library
Office (View by Category)
- A Note Portable - lightweight sticky notes
- AbiWord Portable - a lightweight word processor compatible with Microsoft Word files
- Apache OpenOffice Portable - word processor, spreadsheet, presentations with Microsoft compatibility
- BabelPad Portable (Freeware) - Unicode word processor and text editor
- calibre Portable - ebook manager and viewer
- Cherrytree Portable - hierarchical note-taker and organizer
- CintaNotes Portable (Freeware) - lightweight note-taker
- CuteMarkEd Portable - simple markdown editor
- Dia Portable - full-featured diagramming tool
- Evince Portable - document viewer (pdf, ps, djvu, tiff, dvi)
- Finance Explorer Portable (Freeware) - personal financial management
- FocusWriter Portable - distraction-free word processor
- Foxit Reader Portable (Freeware) - small and fast PDF reader
- GnuCash Portable - accounting, expenses and financial management
- Gnumeric Portable - full-featured spreadsheet
- Jarte Portable (Freeware) - lightweight, tabbed word processor
- KchmViewer Portable - full-featured CHM viewer
- KeepNotePortable - note taking and organization
- LibreOffice Portable - word processor, spreadsheet, presentations with excellent compatibility
- Money Manager Ex Portable - easy-to-use personal finance software
- Mozilla Sunbird, Portable Edition - Calendar and task management with a familiar interface
- Mozilla Thunderbird, Portable Edition (Address Book) - Email client's full featured address book
- PDFTK Builder Portable - split, collate, watermark and password protect PDF documents
- PDF-XChange Editor Portable (Freeware) - PDF editor and viewer
- PDF-XChange Viewer Portable (Freeware) - PDF viewer
- PNotes Portable - sticky notes to go
- QOwnNotes Portable - markdown note-taker
- RedNotebook Portable - modern journal and diary
- Scribus Portable - desktop publishing
- Sigil Portable - WYSIWYG ebook editor
- SpeedCrunch Portable - an intuitive algebraic calculator
- Stickies Portable (Freeware) - lightweight sticky notes
- Sumatra PDF Portable - PDF, Comic Book, and E-book Reader
- Task Coach Portable - to do list and task manager
- The Guide Portable - two-pane outliner
- WinDjView Portable - a lightweight DjVu viewer
- ZoomIt Portable (Freeware) - live screen zooming and annotation
Security (View by Category)
- ClamWin Portable - Antivirus on the go
- Emsisoft Emergency Kit Portable (Freeware) - virus and malware scanner and remover
- Eraser Portable - securely delete files and data
- EraserDrop Portable - easily secure-erase files and data
- GPG Plugin Portable - GnuPG encrypt and sign utility
- HijackThis Portable - Browser hijack scanner
- Kaspersky TDSSKiller Portable (Freeware) - Rootkit remover
- KeePass Classic Password Safe Portable - Secure, easy-to-use password manager
- KeePass Professional Password Safe Portable - Secure, easy-to-use password manager
- KeePassXC Portable - Full-featured password manager
- McAfee Stinger Portable (Freeware) - Common antivirus and 'fake alert' remover
- Password Gorilla Portable - Secure password manager
- Password Safe Portable - Secure password manager
- PeerBlock - firewall based on IP blacklists and whitelist
- PWGen Portable - Secure password generator
- Spybot - Search & Destroy Portable (Freeware) - Spyware detection and removal
- VeraCrypt Portable - free disk encryption
Utilities (View by Category)
- 2X Client Portable (Freeware) - remote server and RDP access client
- 7-Zip Portable - File archiver and compressor
- Ant Renamer Portable - Advanced file renaming utility
- AquaSnap Portable (Freeware) - Screen productivity enhancement
- Autoruns Portable (Freeware) - configure autorunning apps and more
- BabelMap Portable (Freeware) - Unicode character browser
- BleachBit Portable - cache, temp file and history cleaner
- BOINC Portable - help science research using your computer
- CamStudio Portable - screen recorder and video producer
- ccPortable (Freeware) - assists with running CCleaner® portably
- Checksum Control Portable - create and verify MD5/SFV checksums
- Clicky Gone Portable - easily hide running windows
- Colour Contrast Analyser Portable - analyze color contrast & readability
- Command Prompt Portable - Simple link to a customizable command prompt
- Console Portable - console window enhancement
- ControlPad Portable (Freeware) - Run commands and apps with your numeric keypad
- Converber Portable (Freeware) - convert units of measurement
- ConvertAll Portable - convert units of measurement
- Cook Timer Portable - simple countdown timer
- CPU-Z Portable (Freeware) - system profiler
- CrystalDiskInfo Portable - disk health monitoring tool
- CrystalDiskMark Portable - disk benchmark utility
- CubicExplorer Portable - advanced file manager
- Daphne Portable - process explorer, killer and debugger
- DebugView Portable (Freeware) - system debug output monitor
- dfgPortable (Freeware) - defragment disks with Defraggler®
- Diffpdf Portable - compare PDFs textually and visually
- Disk Cleaner Portable - cache, temp file and history cleaner
- Ditto Portable - clipboard manager and extender
- DM2 Portable - window control enhancer
- Don't Panic! Portable - one-click application hider
- dotNETInspector Portable - show which .NET frameworks are installed
- DTaskManager Portable (Freeware) - advanced task manager
- DUMo Portable (Freeware) - update local drivers
- DSynchronize Portable (Freeware) - directory synchronization
- Duplicate Files Finder Portable - find and remove duplicate files
- DynDNS Simply Client Portable - update DynDNS hostname IP
- Explorer++Portable - multi-tab file manager
- FastCopy Portable - fast file copier and remover
- FileAlyzer Portable (Freeware) - detailed file analysis
- FileVoyager Portable (Freeware) - full-featured file manager
- Folding@home Portable (Freeware) - distributed computing project
- FontForge Portable - Outline font editor
- FreeCommander Portable (Freeware) - easy-to-use windows file manager
- FreeFileSync Portable - file and folder synchronization
- FUPX Portable (Freeware) - advanced executable compression
- GeekUninstaller Portable (Freeware) - local software uninstaller
- Ghostscript Portable - Postscript and PDF interpreter
- GPU-Z Portable (Freeware) - graphics system profiler
- grepWin Portable - regular expression search and replace
- Gridy Portable - snap your open windows to a grid
- HDHacker Portable (Freeware) - MBR and boot sector manager
- HWiNFO Portable (Freeware) - software/hardware info
- IObit Uninstaller Portable (Freeware) - uninstaller and cleaner
- IObit Unlocker Portable (Freeware) - unlock undeleteable and unmovable files
- jdkPortable (Freeware) - Java Development Kit (JDK) made portable
- JkDefrag Portable - Disk defragmentation and optimization
- jPortable (Freeware) - Java virtual machine made portable
- jPortable Browser Switch - Enable or disable jPortable's Java browser plugin
- jPortable Launcher - Run Java JARs portably
- KCleaner Portable (Freeware) - local PC cleaner
- Lightscreen Portable - easy to use screenshot tool
- Listary Portable (Freeware) - find-as-you-type search for Windows Explorer and more
- OpenJDK Portable - Java development kit
- OpenJDK JRE Portable - Java runtime environment
- PCI-Z Portable (Freeware) - pci devices profiler
- PeaZip Portable - Easy to use file archiver and compressor
- PortableApps.com AppCompactor - shrink apps without affecting functionality
- PortableApps.com Backup - integrated backup utility bundled with the platform
- PortableApps.com Menu - integrated start menu bundled with the platform
- Process Explorer Portable (Freeware) - task manager and process analyzer
- Process Hacker Portable - advanced task manager
- Process Monitor Portable (Freeware) - real-time file, registry and process monitor
- Q-Dir Portable (Freeware) - quad pane file manager
- QwikMark Portable (Freeware) - quick system benchmark
- RAMMap Portable (Freeware) - physical memory usage analyzer
- Rapid CRC Unicode Portable - CRC/MD5/SHA hashing
- RBTray Portable - minimize apps to the system tray
- rcvPortable (Freeware) - file recovery with Recuva®
- RegAlyzer Portable (Freeware) - registry editor
- Regshot Portable - registry and file comparison
- ReNamer Portable (Freeware) - powerful file renaming tool
- Resource Hacker Portable (Freeware) - binary resource editor
- Rufus Portable - format and create bootable USB drives
- Revo Uninstaller Portable (Freeware) - easy to use uninstaller
- Shortcuts Search And Replace Portable - Search and adjust shortcut paths
- SIW (System Information for Windows) Portable (Freeware) - software/hardware info
- Smart Defrag Portable (Freeware) - disk defragmentation and optimization
- SnapTimer Portable (Freeware) - countdown timer
- specPortable (Freeware) - system information tool with Speccy®
- SpeedyFox Portable (Freeware) - speed up Firefox, Thunderbird and more
- SSD-Z Portable (Freeware) - SSD information tool
- Startup Sentinel Portable (Freeware) - local startup manager
- SUMo Portable (Freeware) - update local apps
- Synkron Portable - file and directory synchronization
- System Explorer Portable (Freeware) - task manager and process analyzer
- TCPView Portable (Freeware) - TCP connection analysis
- TeamViewer Portable (Freeware) - remote PC support and screen-sharing
- Texter Portable - text substitution utility
- TidyTabs Portable (Freeware) - tabbed window manager
- TinyTask Portable - simple macro record/playback
- Toucan - backup, sync and encrypt for advanced users
- TreeSize Free Portable (Freeware) - disk usage analyzer and cleanup tool
- TyperTask Portable (Freeware) - text substitution utility
- UNetbootin Portable - create bootable Linux USB drives
- UltraDefrag Portable - Disk defragmentation and optimization
- UUID-GUID Generator Portable - generate unique identifiers
- Virtual Volumes View Portable - drive and disk cataloger
- VirtuaWin Portable - virtual desktop manager
- VMMap Portable (Freeware) - process memory analyzer
- WinCDEmu Portable - cd/dvd/bd emulator and ISO mounter
- WhatChanged Portable (Freeware) - registry and file change tracker
- WhoDat Portable - WHOIS lookup client
- WinDirStat Portable - disk usage analyzer and cleanup tool
- Windows Error Lookup Tool Portable (Freeware) - find windows error code details
- winMd5Sum Portable - check md5 sums to verify files on the go
- WinPenguins Portable - penguins running around your desktop
- WinMerge Portable - file comparison and merging
- WinMerge 2011 Portable - file comparison and merging
- Wise Data Recovery Portable (Freeware) - data and file recovery
- Wise Disk Cleaner Portable (Freeware) - disk cleaner and defragmenter
- Wise Program Uninstaller Portable (Freeware) - local software uninstaller
- Wise Registry Cleaner Portable (Freeware) - registry cleaner and optimizer
- WinMTR Portable - network diagnostic tool
- World Clock Portable (Freeware) - multiple time zone clock
- Workrave Portable - repetitive stress injury prevention
- Xenon File Manager Portable - portable file browser
- XN Resource Editor Portable -lightweight binary resource editor
- xpy Portable - system settings tweaker
- YUMI Portable - multiboot USB creator
- YUMI-UEFI Portable - multiboot USB creator
- Zint Barcode Studio Portable - barcode generator
- ZSoft Uninstaller Portable (Freeware) - uninstaller and cleaner
The Portable App Directory™ and Portable App Marketplace™ list free open source software and freeware portable apps. All apps are free of bundleware and malware. As always, the PortableApps.com Platform and related utilities are open source and free!