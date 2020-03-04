Application Menus
- PortableApps.com Menu - An easy-to-use system tray launcher
Disk Tools
- CrystalDiskInfo Portable - disk health monitoring tool
- CrystalDiskMark Portable - disk benchmark utility
- dfgPortable (Freeware) - defragment disks with Defraggler®
- HDHacker Portable (Freeware) - MBR and boot sector manager
- JkDefrag Portable - Disk defragmentation and optimization
- rcvPortable (Freeware) - file recovery with Recuva®
- Rufus Portable - format and create bootable USB drives
- Smart Defrag Portable (Freeware) - disk defragmentation and optimization
- SSD-Z Portable (Freeware) - SSD information tool
- UNetbootin Portable - create bootable Linux USB drives
- UltraDefrag Portable - Disk defragmentation and optimization
- WinCDEmu Portable - cd/dvd/bd emulator and ISO mounter
- Wise Disk Cleaner Portable (Freeware) - disk cleaner and defragmenter
- YUMI Portable - multiboot USB creator
- YUMI-UEFI Portable - multiboot USB creator
File Comparison
- Diffpdf Portable - compare PDFs textually and visually
- Duplicate Files Finder Portable - find and remove duplicate files
- Regshot Portable - registry and file comparison
- WhatChanged Portable (Freeware) - registry and file change tracker
- WinMerge Portable - file comparison and merging
- WinMerge 2011 Portable - file comparison and merging
File Compression & Packaging
- 7-Zip Portable - Multilingual file archiver and compressor
- FUPX Portable (Freeware) - advanced executable compression
- PeaZip Portable - Easy to use file archiver and compressor
- PortableApps.com AppCompactor - shrink apps without affecting functionality
File Managers
- CubicExplorer Portable - advanced file manager
- Explorer++Portable - multi-tab file manager
- FileVoyager Portable (Freeware) - full-featured file manager
- FreeCommander Portable (Freeware) - easy-to-use file manager
- Q-Dir Portable (Freeware) - quad pane file manager
- Xenon File Manager Portable - portable file browser
Font Tools
- FontForge Portable - Outline font editor
Other
- Ant Renamer Portable - Advanced file renaming utility
- AquaSnap Portable (Freeware) - Screen productivity enhancement
- Autoruns Portable (Freeware) - configure autorunning apps and more
- BabelMap Portable (Freeware) - Unicode character browser
- BleachBit Portable - cache, temp file and history cleaner
- BOINC Portable - help science research using your computer
- CamStudio Portable - screen recorder and video producer
- ccPortable (Freeware) - assists with running CCleaner® portably
- Checksum Control Portable - create and verify MD5/SFV checksums
- Clicky Gone Portable - easily hide running windows
- Colour Contrast Analyser Portable - analyze color contrast & readability
- Command Prompt Portable - Simple link to a customizable command prompt
- Console Portable - console window enhancement
- ControlPad Portable (Freeware) - Run commands and apps with your numeric keypad
- Converber Portable (Freeware) - convert units of measurement
- ConvertAll Portable - convert units of measurement
- CPU-Z Portable (Freeware) - system profiler
- DebugView Portable (Freeware) - system debug output monitor
- Disk Cleaner Portable - cache, temp file and history cleaner
- Ditto Portable - clipboard manager and extender
- DM2 Portable - window control enhancer
- Don't Panic! Portable - one-click application hider
- dotNETInspector Portable - show which .NET frameworks are installed
- DUMo Portable (Freeware) - update local drivers
- FastCopy Portable - fast file copier and remover
- FileAlyzer Portable (Freeware) - detailed file analysis
- Folding@home Portable (Freeware) - distributed computing project
- GeekUninstaller Portable (Freeware) - local software uninstaller
- Ghostscript Portable - Postscript and PDF interpreter
- GPU-Z Portable (Freeware) - graphics system profiler
- grepWin Portable - regular expression search and replace
- Gridy Portable - snap your open windows to a grid
- HWiNFO Portable (Freeware) - software/hardware info
- IObit Uninstaller Portable (Freeware) - uninstaller and cleaner
- IObit Unlocker Portable (Freeware) - unlock undeleteable and unmovable files
- jPortable (Freeware) - Java virtual machine made portable
- jdkPortable (Freeware) - Java Development Kit (JDK) made portable
- jPortable Browser Switch - Enable or disable jPortable's Java browser plugin
- jPortable Launcher - Run Java JARs portably
- KCleaner Portable (Freeware) - local PC cleaner
- Lightscreen Portable - easy to use screenshot tool
- Listary Portable (Freeware) - find-as-you-type search for Windows Explorer and more
- OpenJDK Portable - Java development kit
- OpenJDK JRE Portable - Java runtime environment
- PCI-Z Portable (Freeware) - pci devices profiler
- QwikMark Portable (Freeware) - quick system benchmark
- RAMMap Portable (Freeware) - physical memory usage analyzer
- Rapid CRC Unicode Portable - CRC/MD5/SHA hashing
- RBTray Portable - minimize apps to the system tray
- RegAlyzer Portable (Freeware) - registry editor
- ReNamer Portable (Freeware) - powerful file renaming tool
- Resource Hacker Portable (Freeware) - binary resource editor
- Revo Uninstaller Portable (Freeware) - easy to use uninstaller
- Shortcuts Search And Replace Portable - Search and adjust shortcut paths
- SIW (System Information for Windows) Portable (Freeware) - software/hardware info
- specPortable (Freeware) - system information tool with Speccy®
- SpeedyFox Portable (Freeware) - speed up Firefox, Thunderbird and more
- Startup Sentinel Portable (Freeware) - local startup manager
- SUMo Portable (Freeware) - update local apps
- Texter Portable - text substitution utility
- TidyTabs Portable (Freeware) - tabbed window manager
- TinyTask Portable (Freeware) - simple macro record/playback
- TreeSize Free Portable (Freeware) - disk usage analyzer and cleanup tool
- TyperTask Portable (Freeware) - text substitution utility
- UUID-GUID Generator Portable - generate unique identifiers
- Virtual Volumes View Portable - drive and disk cataloger
- VirtuaWin Portable - virtual desktop manager
- WhoDat Portable - WHOIS lookup client
- WinDirStat Portable - disk usage analyzer and cleanup tool
- Windows Error Lookup Tool Portable (Freeware) - find windows error code details
- winMd5Sum Portable - check md5 sums to verify files on the go
- Wise Data Recovery Portable (Freeware) - data and file recovery
- Wise Program Uninstaller Portable (Freeware) - local software uninstaller
- Wise Registry Cleaner Portable (Freeware) - registry cleaner and optimizer
- Workrave Portable - repetitive stress injury prevention
- XN Resource Editor Portable - lightweight binary resource editor
- xpy Portable - system settings tweaker
- Zint Barcode Studio Portable - barcode generator
- ZSoft Uninstaller Portable (Freeware) - uninstaller and cleaner
Networking
- DynDNS Simply Client Portable - update DynDNS hostname IP
- TCPView Portable (Freeware) - TCP connection analysis
- WinMTR Portable - network diagnostic tool
Remote Connectivity
- 2X Client Portable (Freeware) - remote server and RDP access client
- TeamViewer Portable (Freeware) - remote PC support and screen-sharing
Synchronization
- DSynchronize Portable (Freeware) - directory synchronization
- FreeFileSync Portable - file and folder synchronization
- Synkron Portable - file and directory synchronization
- Toucan - backup, sync and encrypt for advanced users
Task Managers
- Daphne Portable - process explorer, killer and debugger
- DTaskManager Portable (Freeware) - advanced task manager
- Process Explorer Portable (Freeware) - task manager and process analyzer
- Process Hacker Portable - advanced task manager
- Process Monitor Portable (Freeware) - real-time file, registry and process monitor
- System Explorer Portable (Freeware) - task manager and process analyzer
- VMMap Portable (Freeware) - process memory analyzer
Time Wasters
- WinPenguins Portable - penguins running around your desktop
Timers and Clocks
- Cook Timer Portable - simple countdown timer
- SnapTimer Portable (Freeware) - countdown timer
- World Clock Portable (Freeware) - multiple time zone clock