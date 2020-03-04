Action Games
- AssaultCube Portable - fast-paced, online, first-person shooter
- Cube Portable - old-school first person shooter
- Sauerbraten (Cube 2) Portable - first person shooter
- Xonotic Portable - fast-paced first person shooter
Adventure Games
- ADR Portable - launcher for A Dark Room minimalist text adventure
- BYOND Portable (Freeware) - online multiplayer game creator
- The Legend of Edgar Portable - 2D platform adventure game
- Mana Plus Portable - a free, 2D, retro-style MMORPG
Arcade Games
- Armagetron Advanced Portable - 3d lightcycle game
- Atomic Tanks Portable - overly-powerful tanks blow each other up
- Beret Portable - 2D puzzle-platformer game
- Canabalt Portable (Freeware) - outrun the demolition of your city with just one button
- Chromium B.S.U. Portable - fast-paced, vertical scrolling space shooter
- Hedgewars Portable - turn-based strategy, artillery and comedy game
- IceBreaker Portable - wall-building-style arcade game
- I Have No Tomatoes Portable - run and explode maze game
- Kobo Deluxe Portable - 3rd person scrolling 2D space shooter
- LBreakout2 Portable - breakout-style arcade game similar to Arkanoid
- Neverball Portable - 3d rolling ball obstacle course
- Rocks'n'Diamonds Portable - fast-paced gem collection game
- Scorched 3D Portable - turn-based over-powered artillery in 3D
- SuperTux Portable - jump n' run sidescroller game
- T^3 Portable - 3 dimensional tetris
- X-Moto Portable - 2D motocross platform game
- WarMUX Portable - turn-based war of Unix mascots
- Zaz Portable - color-matching puzzle game
Board Games
- Brutal Chess Portable - 3d chess
- Lucas Chess Portable - chess trainer and player
- Project Invincible Portable - 3D chess with configurable AI
- WinBoard Chess Portable - advanced chess engine
Card Games
- Big Solitaires 3D Portable - collection of 40 solitaire games
- PokerTH Portable - classic Texas Hold Em style poker at its best
- Quick Blackjack Portable (Freeware) - play blackjack against the computer
- Quick Bridge Portable (Freeware) - play bridge against the computer
- Quick Cribbage Portable (Freeware) - play cribbage against the computer
- Quick Poker Portable (Freeware) - play poker against the computer
- Quick Solitaire Portable (Freeware) - seven classic solitaire games
Emulators
- DOSBox Portable - classic DOS games to go
Physics Games
- The Powder Toy Portable - physics sandbox game
Puzzle Games
- 2048 Portable - number tile puzzle game
- 4st Attack Portable - 4-in-a-row puzzle game
- Get Sudoku Portable - interactive sudoku solver
- Golly Portable - Game of Life simulator
- Hex-a-Hop Portable - hexagonal puzzle game
- Jooleem Portable - simple and addictive puzzle game with great music and visuals
- LMarbles Portable - pattern-matching puzzle game
- Mines-Perfect Portable - a classic hunt-for-mines game with advanced features
- Pathological Portable - color-matching puzzle game
- Pingus Portable - puzzle platforming game
- Pushover Portable - falling domino puzzle game
- Puzzle Collection Portable - dozens of single player puzzles
- Simple Sudoku Portable (Freeware) - sudoku game, creator, and solver
- Sudoku Portable - the wildly popular and addictive puzzle game
- Tick5 Portable - 5-in-a-row puzzle game
- Tile World Portable - engaging and fast-paced tile-based puzzles
- Twin Distress Portable - color matching puzzle game
- USB Sudoku Portable - the wildly popular and addictive puzzle game
- WAtomic Portable - molecular puzzle game
- Wizznic Portable - brick-matching puzzle game
- Xye Portable - collect-the-gems puzzle game
Racing Games
- ManiaDrive Portable - acrobatic arcade race game
- SuperTuxKart Portable - multiplayer kart racing
Role-Playing Games
- Monster 2 Portable - retro-style role-playing game
- NetHack Portable - single player dungeon exploration
Strategy Games
- Battle for Wesnoth Portable - turn-based fantasy strategy game
- Freeciv Portable - empire-building strategy game
- netPanzer Portable - multiplayer tactical warfare
- OpenTTD Portable - urban planning simulation
- Warzone 2100 Portable - single or online multiplayer real-time strategy game